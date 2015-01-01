|
Citation
|
Conway-Turner J, Visconti K, Winsler A. Youth Soc. 2020; 52(3): 469-489.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Gang involvement is associated with many negative outcomes. However, the social and emotional development of gang-involved youth has received little empirical investigation. This study examines the social and emotional outcomes of gang-involved youth. Data come from the 2009 Fairfax County Youth Survey administered to eighth, 10th, and 12th grade students (N = 27,869, 50% female, 55% minority). Hierarchical logistic regression was used to test the associations between victimization and negative emotionality, and the potential moderating effect of age and gang involvement.
Language: en