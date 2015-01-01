Abstract

Gang involvement is associated with many negative outcomes. However, the social and emotional development of gang-involved youth has received little empirical investigation. This study examines the social and emotional outcomes of gang-involved youth. Data come from the 2009 Fairfax County Youth Survey administered to eighth, 10th, and 12th grade students (N = 27,869, 50% female, 55% minority). Hierarchical logistic regression was used to test the associations between victimization and negative emotionality, and the potential moderating effect of age and gang involvement.



RESULTS showed a positive relationship between victimization and negative emotionality. Youth involved in gangs were more likely to experience victimization. However, the association between peer victimization and negative emotionality was diminished for youth in gangs compared with those not in gangs. In addition, results showed that negative emotional outcomes from victimization were worse for middle school compared with high school students.

Language: en