Citation
Steine IM, Winje D, Krystal JH, Milde AM, Bjorvatn B, Nordhus IH, Grønli J, Pallesen S. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 107: e104566.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32526550
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Cross-sectional studies have consistently reported an inverse association between perceived social support and the severity of mental health symptoms among adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse (CSA). However, there is a lack of longitudinal studies investigating the bidirectional association between social support and the severity of symptoms among adult CSA-survivors, as well as the role of relational problems in predicting perceived social support and symptom levels over time. The present study addressed these questions in a sample of primarily female CSA-survivors.
Language: en
Keywords
Childhood sexual abuse; lcross-lagged panel analysis; longitudina; perceived social support; relational problems