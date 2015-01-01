SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Arêas FZS, Nakamura-Palacios EM, Boening A, Arêas GPT, Nascimento LR. Med. Hypotheses 2020; 144: e109916.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.mehy.2020.109916

32526508

Parkinson's disease (PD) is one of the most prevalent neurodegenerative diseases in the world, with a high degree of disability. Among the various therapeutic possibilities, brain stimulation appears in a promising approach, with deep brain stimulation (DBS) being the best described and successful, yet it has the limitation of being invasive. In this context we present transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), a non-invasive treatment that brings a new perspective when thinking about treatment of neurological diseases. It is easy to handle, low cost, few side effects and good adherence to patients. TDCS presents good evidence for clinical practice, but when it comes to PD the results obtained are inconclusive and some protocols have not yet been tested. In this hypothesis we propose that the use of tDCS applied in the supplemental motor areas, together with a gait training, can facilitate the motor learning and modulate the neurons for better potentiation of the exercises together with patients with walking difficulties due to PD.


Language: en

Rehabilitation; Electrical stimulation; Gait; Parkinson

