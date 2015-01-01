Abstract

The article considers the results of continuous retrospective documentary study of regional characteristics of road traffic injuries with medical consequences on the Federal highway M-8 "Kholmogory" in the Arkhangelsk oblast in 2012 - 2018. The analysis was applied to 906 medical records of patients older than 18years hospitalized with urgent indications after road traffic accident and received in-patient treatment in medical organizations of the Arkhangelsk Oblast located in area of the Federal highway M-8 "Kholmogory". The significant decreasing of number of accidents with medical consequences recorded in the covered area as well as significant decreasing number of victims and perished with minimal rate ​​in 2018 was established. It is revealed that the largest number of victims of road traffic accidents was recorded in summer - 300 (31.1%) and autumn - 270 (29.8%) of this year. The Saturday and Sunday occurred to be the most dangerous days of the week in this respect. In day periodicity, maximal number of victims was recorded in the evening time (18-24 PM, 35.1%) and the smallest number in the night time (1-6 AM, 14.6%). Among injured individuals, significantly dominated males (p<0,001) and in total sampling young people under the age of 40.

Language: ru