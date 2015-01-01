Abstract

The article presents the results of analysis of values and dynamics of changes in indicators of fertility rate, expected life expectancy, total and infant mortality, able-bodied mortality, mortality of circulatory system diseases, neoplasms, and road traffic accidents in 18 subjects of the Central Federal Okrug of the Russian Federation in 2015-2018. The results of comparative analysis of factual values of mentioned indicators with values of target indicators approved by the "Health care Development Strategy in the Russian Federation for period up to 2025" (2019) are presented. The necessary scope of correction of existing discrepancies are established. Reducing by 20% indicators of mortality of able-bodied age, circulatory system diseases and road accidents is needed to reach target values in more than half of the subjects of the Okrug for each cause of death. Based on the results of comprehensive ranking of analyzed health indicators, rating position of each subject in the Central Federal Okrug is determined. For the subjects of the Central Federal District, the analysis established significant differences in indicators values, volume of their changes, possibilities of achieving target goals, rating position and inter-territorial gaps. It is demonstrated that differences in extreme values of summing of ranks of the subjects of the Central Federal District increased up to 5.1 times in 2015, up to 5.5 times in 2016, up to 6.0 times in 2017 and up to 6.2 times in 2018 that substantiate marked tendency of increasing territorial differentiation.

Language: ru