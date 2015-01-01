Abstract

The aim of this study is to establish the perceptions of older adults in the South African context regarding falls and to link these perceptions to the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF). Data were analyzed by a summative, conventional, and deductive approach. The analysis indicated that the Body Function and Structure codes were most frequently used during the discussions, but the contextual analysis of the most frequently used categories indicated that Activities and Participation were the participants' main focus. The main focus of fall assessment in older adults should therefore be on Activities and Participation, as this can assist them in decreasing their fall risk, irrespective of whether they had a previous fall. Contrary to the majority of current literature on falls, this study included both participants who had fallen and those who hadn't, resulting in richer data and themes gathered from the focus groups.

