Abstract

The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased potential risks for depression and suicide among older adults. In this paper, we discuss the specific risk factors and current status of older adults in Israel in light of the COVID-19 crisis. Following that, we suggest establishing relevant and effective measures for suicide assessment, intervention, and prevention to avert experiences of loneliness, thwarted belongingness, and perceived burdensomeness and thus prevent suicides during and after the crisis. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

