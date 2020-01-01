SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Levi-Belz Y, Aisenberg D. Psychol. Trauma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)

DOI

10.1037/tra0000667

PMID

32525381

Abstract

The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased potential risks for depression and suicide among older adults. In this paper, we discuss the specific risk factors and current status of older adults in Israel in light of the COVID-19 crisis. Following that, we suggest establishing relevant and effective measures for suicide assessment, intervention, and prevention to avert experiences of loneliness, thwarted belongingness, and perceived burdensomeness and thus prevent suicides during and after the crisis. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print