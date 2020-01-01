|
Rodríguez-Muñoz A, Antino M, Ruiz-Zorrilla P, Sanz-Vergel AI, Bakker AB. J. Occup. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
32525336
Abstract
The aim of this weekly diary study was (a) to identify trajectories of workplace bullying over time and (b) to examine the association of each cluster with strain indicators (i.e., insomnia and anxiety/depression). A sample of 286 employees during 4 weeks of data was used (N occasions = 1,144).
