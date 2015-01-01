Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mandatory bicycle helmet and booster seat laws for children are now common across Canada and the United States. Previous research has found that, despite legislation, child compliance is often low. Our objectives were to identify and compare children's perspectives on barriers to and facilitators of their use of bicycle helmets and booster seats.



METHODS: Eleven focus groups were conducted with a total of 76 children; five groups of children between the ages of four and eight years discussed booster seats and bicycle helmets, and six groups of children between the ages of nine and thirteen years discussed bicycle helmets. Efforts were made to include diverse participants from a variety of ethno-cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds.



RESULTS: Poor fit and physical discomfort were most often described as barriers to bicycle helmet use. Helmet appearance was a barrier for some children, but acted as a facilitator for others. Booster seat facilitators included convenient features such as drink cup holders and being able to sit higher up in order to have a better view, while barriers included fear of being teased, and wanting to feel and be seen as more mature by wearing a seatbelt only.



CONCLUSIONS: The main barriers to usage of bicycle helmets and booster seats identified by young people were modifiable, and fit within a theory of planned behaviour framework that includes subjective norms, child attitudes towards safety equipment and perceived behavioral control of its usage. Recommendations were made regarding how these elements can be utilized in future injury prevention campaigns.

Language: en