Abazari M, Ghaffari A, Rashidzadeh H, Badeleh SM, Maleki Y. Int. J. Low. Extrem. Wounds 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1534734620924857

32524874

Because of the intrinsic complexity, the classification of wounds is important for the diagnosis, management, and choosing the correct treatment based on wound type. Generally, burn injuries are classified as a class of wounds in which injury is caused by heat, cold, electricity, chemicals, friction, or radiation. On the other hand, wound healing is a complex process, and understanding the biological trend of this process and differences in the healing process of different wounds could reduce the possible risk in many cases and greatly reduce the future damage to the injured tissue and other organs. The aim of this review is to provide a general perspective for the burn wound location among the other types of injuries and summarizing as well as highlighting the differences of these types of wounds with emphasizing on factors affecting thereof.


classification; burn wound; instrumental wound identification; wound; wound healing factors; wound healing process

