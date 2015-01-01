|
Citation
Hoffman YSG, Grossman ES, Bergman YS, Bodner E. Aging Ment. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32524829
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The current study focuses on the association between social anxiety (e.g. fear of social interactions or negative judgment by others) and intimate loneliness (lacking meaningful relationships, i.e. having low quantity/quality of intimate companionship) in older and younger adults. We assessed whether social anxiety, a factor which hampers intimacy, may be associated with intimate loneliness to a greater extent in older adults versus younger adults.
Keywords
older adults; social anxiety; Loneliness