Abstract

Control is theorized as central to intimate partner aggression (IPA). Tools measuring nonphysical "controlling behaviors" in relationships have therefore been developed to identify the latent construct of control. However, the underlying assumption that "controlling behaviors" form a distinct subset of IPA has not been validated. This study investigates the divergent validity of acts considered as "controlling behaviors" against other aggressive acts used in relationships. The IPA and relationship literatures were reviewed to identify 1,397 items involving "controlling," physical, sexual, and psychologically aggressive acts perpetrated and/or experienced by an intimate partner. In total, 101 item pairs were identified and used to measure IPA tactics across these categories. In Study 1, exploratory factor analysis in a community sample (N = 561) found no evidence of a distinct factor of "controlling behaviors." Behaviors labeled as "controlling" in existing measures were distributed across other factors, including "eclectic aggression," "direct psychological aggression," and "monitoring acts." In Study 2A (N = 424 students), confirmatory factor analysis replicated the results of Study 1 and established configural measurement invariance (Study 2B), indicating no evidence for psychometric differences between samples. These results indicate that behaviors described as "controlling" in existing measures were not statistically distinguishable from other forms of IPA, and suggest that future research should investigate motivational, rather than behavioral, differences in the use of IPA. The findings challenge research to confirm whether a set of discrete behaviors can be used to accurately identify control in relationships and question the validity of tools that adopt this methodology.

Language: en