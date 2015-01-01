Abstract

Driver drowsiness, fatigue and inattentiveness are the major causes of road accidents, which lead to sudden death, injury, high fatalities and economic losses. Physiological signals provides information about the internal functioning of human body and thereby provides accurate, reliable and robust information on the driver's state. In this work, we detect and analyse driver's state by monitoring their physiological (ECG) information. ECG is a non-invasive signal that can read the heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV). Filters are applied on the ECG data and 13 statistically significant features are extracted. The selected features are trained using three classifiers namely: Support Vector Machine (SVM), K-nearest neighbour (KNN) and Ensemble. The overall accuracy for two-classes such as: normal-drowsy, normal-visual inattention, normal-fatigue and normal-cognitive inattention is 100%, 93.1%, 96.6% and 96.6% respectively. The result shows that two-class detection provides better accuracy among different states. However, the classification accuracy using Ensemble classifier came down to 58.3% for five-class detection. In the future, better algorithms have to be developed for improving the accuracy of multiple class detection.

