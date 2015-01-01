Abstract

PURPOSE: The ideal treatment strategy for traumatic anterior shoulder instability with glenoid bone loss in young, physically active patients is still controversial. This study examines sporting activity, the ability to practice sports and the ability to return to sports after the arthroscopic Latarjet procedure.



METHODS: A total of 47 physically active patients with an average age of 24.5 ± 5.9 years were included in the study and evaluated at a minimum of two years after surgical treatment using shoulder and sport-specific scores. The shoulder sport activity score, Brophy marx activity score, Athletic shoulder outcome scoring system and the SPORTS score were used to assess the ability to practice sports, the sporting activity and the ability to return to sports. To assess functional outcome and shoulder stability, the evaluation was conducted using the Western Ontario shoulder instability index, the Constant score, the American shoulder and elbow surgeon score, and the Subjective shoulder value.



RESULTS: 89.4% of the patients examined were able to perform the sport they had previously practiced after an average of 4.6 ± 2.0 months. Overhead athletes and martial arts athletes demonstrated a significantly lower return to sports rate than non-collision/non-overhead athletes (p = 0.01). With regard to sport-, instability-, or function-specific scores, no significant difference was found between patients after primary Latarjet procedure and patients after Latarjet procedure following a failed open or arthroscopic Bankart repair. All scores showed good to very good functional results on average. Two patients suffered a traumatic recurrent instability (4.1%) during the follow-up period and were therefore excluded from this study.



CONCLUSION: Arthroscopic Latarjet procedure presents a good surgical option, especially for young, physically active patients; it has very good clinical outcome, a high return to sports rate and a low probability of recurrent dislocation.

