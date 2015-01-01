Abstract

PURPOSE: Landing involves a tuned anticipatory control to allow for soft and safe contact with the ground. Fearful situations are known to affect postural control strategies during standing, but it is still unclear how fear interferes with the control of a voluntary dynamic task requiring coordination between posture and movement.



METHODS: Ground reaction forces, limb movements, physiological arousal, and perceived levels of confidence and fear of falling were recorded when hopping off a box to a platform situated 0.8 m above ground and 3.2 m above ground.



RESULTS: Height induced a perceived threat as arousal was augmented by the elevated surface for all subjects. Threat induced by height modifies the way participants land, leading to a stiffer landing, as evidenced by an increased loading rate at touchdown during high threat conditions. Greater psychological and physiological changes are associated with greater changes in the control of landing: individuals that are less confident/more fearful appear to compensate for this stiffer landing, by slowing down their landing.



CONCLUSION: Threatening conditions induces a harder contact to the ground, but the strategy is dependent of the level of confidence/fear. Less confident/more fearful participants are more focused on coping strategy and adopt a more cautious behaviour.

Language: en