Abstract

Fire in Iranian schools has led to death, serious injury and disability for dozens of students and teachers. The aim of this study was to explore the causes, consequences and lessons learned from school fires in Iran. The available literature, including scientific texts, previous research and media reports, was searched using English and Persian keywords. The keywords were: "students, school, Iran, fire, burn and incidents". No time limitation was imposed.



RESULTS showed that 62 school and student dormitory fires have been reported in Iran, of which 14 school fires and 2 student dormitory fires led to human injuries or casualties (25.8%). In these incidents, thirty students (19 girls and 11 boys) and one teacher died. More than 60 students, 8 teachers, and 2 staff suffered burn injuries or disabilities. The main causes of the fire incidents were use of non-standard kerosene heaters (38.7%) and faulty electrical wiring (35.4%). Lack of knowledge about dealing with accidents, inappropriate physical conditions of the school building, lack of fire extinguishers in the building, and carelessness were the main reasons for the deaths and injuries. In conclusion, it is essential to reduce the incidence of fire and prevent its casualties with proper management and standardization of school buildings.

