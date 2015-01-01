|
Citation
Rezabeigi Davarani E, Nekoei-Moghadam M, Daneshi S, Khanjani N, Kiarsi M. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2020; 33(1): 53-61.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
32523496 PMCID
Abstract
Fire in Iranian schools has led to death, serious injury and disability for dozens of students and teachers. The aim of this study was to explore the causes, consequences and lessons learned from school fires in Iran. The available literature, including scientific texts, previous research and media reports, was searched using English and Persian keywords. The keywords were: "students, school, Iran, fire, burn and incidents". No time limitation was imposed.
Keywords
schools; causes; consequences; fire incidents; lessons learned; students