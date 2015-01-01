Abstract

The present study aims to document the epidemiologic features and outcomes of burn injuries in Southeastern Iran based on International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, 10th Revision (ICD-10) guidelines. This retrospective cross-sectional study was carried out at Khatam-Al-Anbiya Hospital. Patient demographics, including burn injury data and outcome data were collected from medical records and analyzed through descriptive and analytical statistics using SPSS software. A total of 3,030 burn patients were included in this study. A total of 55% of the subjects were males. The largest age group included patients aged 15-44 (61%). The majority of burns were caused by flame (70.5%), and most of them were third-degree burns (73%). Mean affected total body surface area (TBSA) was 43.98%±30.75% in all subjects and 80.85%±21.41% in the deceased individuals. Most of the burns were accidental (66.2%), and 37% of them occurred in winter. Mean hospital stay was 4.49±4.67 days (within the range of 1-113 days). A quarter of all patients admitted to the hospital died (24.9%). The number of admitted patients, mean length of stay (LOS), and the mortality rate showed a decreasing trend from 2007 to 2016. In contrast, the total mortality rate was high. The significant predictors of mortality included being female, flame burns, longer LOS, a larger TBSA, burns of higher degrees, as well as burn complications. The documentation of burn data, based on ICD-10 directives, standardizes findings from burn injury analyses and leads to the comparability of data at different national and international levels.

Language: en