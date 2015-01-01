|
Krawczyk N, Schneider KE, Eisenberg MD, Richards TM, Ferris L, Mojtabai R, Stuart EA, Casey Lyons B, Jackson K, Weiner JP, Saloner B. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 213: e107997.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Persons who interact with criminal justice and hospital systems are particularly vulnerable to negative health outcomes, including overdose. However, the relationship between justice involvement, healthcare utilization and overdose risk is not well-understood. This data linkage study seeks to improve our understanding of the link between different types of justice involvement as well as hospital interaction and risk of fatal opioid overdose among persons with incarcerations, arrests and parole/probation records for drug and property crimes in Maryland.
Language: en
Hospitalization; Data linkage; Criminal justice; Opioid overdose