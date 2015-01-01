|
Citation
|
Tremblay MJ, Daignault IV, Fontaine NMG, Boisvert I, Tourigny M. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 107: e104490.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32534326
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sexual behavior problems (SBP) in school-aged children is a social concern that draws increased attention amongst child protection services and practitioners. Past research that highlighted the variety in profiles and in behavioral manifestations of children with SBP emphasizes the importance of a well-informed and sensitive approach for appropriate intervention. However, studies validating the theoretically hypothesized vulnerability of children with SBP remains scarce.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Externalizing behavior problems; Sexual behavior problems; Theoretical model; Victimization experiences