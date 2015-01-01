|
Citation
Koerte IK, Schultz V, Sydnor VJ, Howell DR, Guenette JP, Dennis E, Kochsiek J, Kaufmann D, Sollmann N, Mondello S, Shenton ME, Lin AP. J. Neuroimaging. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Wiley)
DOI
PMID
32533752
Abstract
Sports-related concussion is a serious health challenge, and females are at higher risk of sustaining a sports-related concussion compared to males. Although there are many studies that investigate outcomes following concussion, females remain an understudied population, despite representing a large proportion of the organized sports community. In this review, we provide a summary of studies that investigate sex-related differences in outcome following sports-related concussion. Moreover, we provide an introduction to the methods used to study sex-related differences after sports-related concussion, including common clinical and cognitive measures, neuroimaging techniques, as well as biomarkers. A literature search inclusive of articles published to March 2020 was performed using PubMed. The studies were reviewed and discussed with regard to the methods used.
Language: en
Keywords
Concussion; neuroimaging; sex differences