Citation
Dickerson AS, Wu AC, Liew Z, Weisskopf M. Curr. Environ. Health Rep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32533365
Abstract
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Despite a call for better understanding of the role of environmental pollutant influences on mental health and the tremendous public health burden of mental health, this issue receives far less attention than many other effects of pollutants. Here we summarize the body of literature on non-occupational environmental pollutant exposures and adult depression, anxiety, and suicide-in PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, and PsychINFO through the end of year 2018.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Depression; Anxiety; Mental health; Environmental pollutants