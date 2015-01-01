Abstract

To analyze the climatic characteristics of snow resources and quantitatively evaluate the climatic suitability of skiing, we proposed the concept of theoretical snow period from the perspective of climate based on the synoptic principle. We set threshold values of different suitability degrees of three indices closely related to skiing, including air temperature, wind speed, and precipitation. The conversion function of each index was designed after normalization. Based on grey relational theory and Euclidean distance method, we established evaluation model of ski sports climate suitability index, with Changbai Mountain Ski Resort as an example. The results showed that snow resource in Changbai Mountain area was rich. From 1981 to 2018, the average snowfall during the theoretical snow period was 64.6 mm. Under the background of climate change, the average number of snow days and snowfall decreased slightly over the years, with the starting time of snow season being delayed and the ending time being advanced. The number of snow days in the early winter (from the starting time of snow season to the end of December) was significantly less than that in the later winter (from the next January to the end of snow season). Climate in Changbai Mountain was highly suitable for skiing during the snow period. The most suitable and relatively suitable days with respect to air temperature, wind speed and precipitation accounted for 91.9%, 91.8%, and 94.6% of the total, respectively. The cumulative number of days for ski comprehensive weather suita-bility accounted for 99.7%, indicating that most days were suitable for skiing. The concept of theoretical snow period in this study had made up for the problems caused by the lack of meteorological observation data of the first and last snow event on the study of snow resources. The climate suitability evaluation model of skiing could help make management decision for the development and operation of ski resorts and scientific support for skiing enthusiasts.

Language: zh