|
Citation
|
Zhou YY, Cao YJ, Yang Y, Wang YL, Deng KF, Ma KJ, Chen YJ, Qin ZQ, Zhang JH, Huang P, Zhang J, Chen LQ. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2020; 36(2): 239-242.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Si fa bu Si fa jian ding ke xue ji shu yan jiu suo)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32530174
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE To discuss the application of artificial intelligence automatic diatom identification system in practical cases, to provide reference for quantitative diatom analysis using the system and to validate the deep learning model incorporated into the system.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
forensic pathology; artificial intelligence; diatoms; death from drowning