Abstract

OBJECTIVE To study the mechanism of rib fracture caused by landing on different parts of the trunk using finite element method, and to provide some new techniques and new ideas for the reconstruction of the whole process of falls from height.



METHODS The finite element method was used to study the rib fracture of human security model THUMS4.0 caused by landing on different parts of the trunk. Then the model was compared with actual cases and the mechanism of rib fracture caused by falls from height was analyzed from a biomechanical point of view.



RESULTS There were some differences in the stress and strain distribution as well as the rib fracture sites when different parts touched the ground. Ribs on both sides of the body were fractured when the front of the trunk touched the ground, and the fractures were mainly located in the junction of the ribs and costal cartilage and the midaxillary line area. When the right anterior part of the trunk touched the ground, rib fracture occurred first on the side that touched the ground, and rib fractures were mainly located in the area from the right midaxillary line to the posterior axillary line, and junction of ribs on both sides and costal cartilage. When the back of the trunk touched the ground, the fracture sites were mainly located on the back of the ribs on both sides. When the right posterior part of the trunk touched the ground, multiple rib fractures were likely to occur in the parts that touched the ground. The plastic strains were mainly concentrated at the fracture sites, while the von Mises stresses were not only concentrated at the fracture sites, but also at other sites.



CONCLUSION There are some differences in rib fracture location sites and injury mechanisms when different parts of the trunk touch the ground.

Language: en