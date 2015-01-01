|
Enns A, Orpana H. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2020; 40(5-6): 201-210.
(Copyright © 2020, Public Health Agency of Canada)
32529980
INTRODUCTION: There has been increasing attention on preventing problematic youth substance use in light of concerns about rates of use and policy changes in Canada. Strengths-based approaches that emphasize protective factors, including positive mental health, are at the forefront of current prevention recommendations. However, there is a dearth of research on the association between positive mental health and substance use among youth. This study examines the associations between cannabis and alcohol use among youth and positive mental health as measured through the lens of self-determination theory.
adolescents; alcohol; cannabis; substance use; positive mental health