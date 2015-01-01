|
Citation
|
Maloney-Hall B, Wallingford SC, Konefal S, Young MM. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2020; 40(5-6): 176-183.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Public Health Agency of Canada)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32529977
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Given the recent and impending changes to the legal status of nonmedical cannabis use in Canada, understanding the effects of cannabis use on the health care system is important for evaluating the impact of policy change. The aim of this study was to examine pre-legalization trends in hospitalizations for mental and behavioural disorders due to the use of cannabis, according to demographics factors and clinical conditions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Canada; cannabis; hospitalization; psychotic disorders