Marcantonio TL, Willis M, Rhoads KE, Hunt ME, Canan S, Jozkowski KN. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32529965
OBJECTIVE: College students may not view sexual consent communication while under the influence of substances (i.e., alcohol and drugs) as problematic if media models the co-occurrence of these behaviors. The purpose of this study was to assess the types of consent cues used by characters who are and are not under the influence of substances in mainstream films.
Language: en
Alcohol use; content analysis; drug use; mainstream film; sexual consent; social cognitive theory