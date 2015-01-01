|
Citation
Konya J, Perot C, Pitt K, Johnson E, Gregory A, Brown E, Feder G, Campbell J. J. Ment. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa Healthcare)
DOI
PMID
32529864
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There are current concerns about whether appropriate support is provided for sexual abuse and assault survivors. We reviewed the published evidence for peer-led groups in the care of survivors.Aims: To determine the health and wellbeing outcomes of peer-led, group-based interventions for adult survivors who have experienced sexual abuse and assault and describe the experiences of participants attending these groups.
Language: en
Keywords
Sexual assault; peer-led support group; self-help group; sexual abuse; twelve-step group