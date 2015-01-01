Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are current concerns about whether appropriate support is provided for sexual abuse and assault survivors. We reviewed the published evidence for peer-led groups in the care of survivors.Aims: To determine the health and wellbeing outcomes of peer-led, group-based interventions for adult survivors who have experienced sexual abuse and assault and describe the experiences of participants attending these groups.



METHOD: Systematic review. The following databases were searched: Medline, PsycINFO, Embase, Cochrane Library, Web of Science, Sociological Abstracts, IBSS. Papers focusing on adults using any research methodology were included. Quality appraisal was completed using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool (MMAT). Thematic analysis was undertaken using methods of constant comparison.



RESULTS: Initial, and updated searches identified 16,724 potentially eligible articles. Of these, eight were included. Thematic analysis revealed that peer-led group-based interventions have positive impact on participants' psychological, physical and interpersonal well-being. Participation also presents challenges for survivors. However, there is a mutuality and interconnected benefit between the triggering of difficult emotions due to participation and the healing experiences gained.



CONCLUSIONS: Scientific evidence of peer-led, group-based, approaches for adult survivors of sexual abuse and assault is limited, although generally suggestive of benefits to such individuals.

Language: en