Abstract

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study is to explore changes in mood in youth with persistent post-concussion symptoms following participation in a six-week active rehabilitation program.



RESEARCH DESIGN: A pre-post test design was used.



METHODS AND PROCEDURES: Participants (N = 40 children and adolescents with concussion symptoms >2 weeks post-injury) were recruited from the concussion services at an urban children's rehabilitation hospital and the community. The program consisted of individualized low-intensity aerobic exercise, sport-specific drills, relaxation exercises and comprehensive education and support. The 6 week program was completed by participants in their home or local community with weekly check-ins with the research team. Data were analyzed using descriptive statistics and linear regressions.



MAIN OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: Outcome measures included the Beck Youth Inventories (youth), and the Child Behavior Checklist (parents).



RESULTS indicated significant improvements in anger and anxiety post-intervention with anger reduction being more pronounced in girls.



CONCLUSIONS: Active rehabilitation interventions may have positive effects on mood in youth recovering from concussion. Clinicians may wish to consider addressing anxiety and anger management strategies as part of comprehensive concussion management in youth.

