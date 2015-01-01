Abstract

Behavioral health disparities (e.g., substance use, mental health) exist for gender nonconforming (GNC) and sexual minority youth; however, there is limited knowledge on disparities that may be unique among youth who identify as both a sexual and gender minority. This study utilized a diverse sample of GNC and cisgender sexual minority youth seeking crisis services to examine co-occurrence of behavioral health outcomes. Surveys were administered with youth (aged 12-24, N = 592), and latent class analyses were applied. Two latent class regression models were conducted to examine how gender and sexual identity separately (independent effect; Model 1) and configurations of gender and sexual identity (Model 2) predicted class membership. Analyses resulted in a four-class solution: High All (17.6%), High Substance Use and Moderate Mental Health (10.6%), Low All (20.1%), and High Suicide and High Mental Health (51.7%). In our first model, youth who identified as GNC had 2.11 higher odds of being in the High Suicide and High Mental Health class compared to the Low All class; however, sexual identity was not a significant predictor. In the second model, individuals identifying as GNC gay or lesbian or GNC pansexual had 1.95 and 2.57 higher odds, respectively, of being in the High Suicide and High Mental Health class compared to the Low All class. Our study suggests the information on gender and sexual identities together are more helpful in identifying youth at risk for co-occurring negative health outcomes. Implications for prevention approaches are described.

Language: en