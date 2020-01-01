Abstract

To evaluate the acute effects of ingestion of 500 mg of caffeine in addition to aerobic exercise on the optimization of cognitive attention tasks and simple reaction time. Twenty men were randomly divided into two groups, caffeine (CAF) and placebo (PLA), and underwent cardiopulmonary exercise testing and cognitive testing (D2SLK, D2GZ, D2F% and TRS). Then, both ingested 500 mg of caffeine or placebo (double blind), and after 60 min performed a 30-minute continuous exercise session at 70 % VO2Max. Cognitive tests were repeated immediately after exercise, and after 30 min. D2SLK, D2GZ, D2F% and TRS scores were compared by repeated measures ANOVA. The magnitude of the effect was established, and it was considered meaningful p = 0.05. CAF is able to alter D2SLK and also reduce D2F% (0.001 - moderate effect, 0.82) and improve the task after 30 min of exercise (p = 0.014 - moderate effect 0.95). The TRS showed significant gains for the CAF group compared to PLA (0.000 - high effect 1.76). Caffeine induces significant effects in attention and reaction time domains independent of the effect of aerobic exercise.

