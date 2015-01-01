|
Juškys R, Chomanskis. Cureus 2020; 12(5): e8019.

PMID
32528758 PMCID
The association between traumatic brain injury and brain cancer is a matter of debate. The available literature is sparse and yields conflicting results. Even though there is a pathophysiological rationale for post-traumatic intracranial cancerogenesis, the direct link still has not been proven. Here we present a case of a patient who developed glioblastoma multiforme four years following the traumatic intracerebral hemorrhage. In addition, we provide a brief review of the relevant literature.
traumatic brain injury; case report; glioblastoma; intracerebral hemorrhage