Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Gait characteristics are closely associated with executive functions including basic and high-level cognitive processes such as attention, working memory, decision-making, and problem-solving. Impaired cognitive function resulting from dementia is associated with loss of balance and poor activities of daily living (ADLs). If associations between gait parameters, balance, and ADLs are observed, then quantitative gait analysis may be optimal for reinforcing balance and ADL assessments in people with dementia. This study aimed to determine the association between balance, gait, and ADLs in older adults with dementia.



Materials and Methods: A cross-sectional study was conducted in 46 older adults who have been diagnosed with dementia. Measurements including the Mini-Mental Statement Examination-Korean version (MMSE-K), Berg Balance Scale (BBS), 10-meter walk test (10MWT), Modified Barthel index (MBI), and GAITRite were used to assess cognitive function, balance, walking speed, ADLs, and gait parameters, respectively. The Pearson product correlation coefficient (r) was used for correlation analysis.



Results and Discussion: Among the gait parameters, velocity was positively associated with the BBS, 10MWT, and MBI (r = 0.341-0.516, P >.05). Step length (r = 0.301-0.586, P >.05), stride length (r = 0.329-0.580, P >.05), and walk ratio (r = 0.324-0.556, P >.05) were positively associated with the MMSE-K, BBS, 10MWT, and MBI. A moderate positive association between single support time and MBI was observed (r = 0.308, P =.039). Additionally, a moderate negative association between double support time and the MBI was observed (r = -0.349, P =.019). This study presents the first empirical evidence on the association between balance, gait, and ADLs in older adults with dementia.



Conclusions: This study identified important associations between balance, gait, and ADL assessments in people with dementia. Further studies involving targeted interventions addressing gait parameters and improving balance and functional performance in people with dementia are required in the future.

Language: en