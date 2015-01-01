SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nechtelberger M, Vlasak T, Senft B, Nechtelberger A, Barth A. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e1002.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyg.2020.01002

PMID

32528377 PMCID

Abstract

Our study explores the relationships between traffic-psychological driving-related personality traits, fluid intelligence, and cognitive abilities for drivers whose driver license has been revoked due to intoxicated driving (alcohol and/or drugs). We were able to show that high significant impacts on cognitive functions derive from the participants' age and fluid intelligence. In addition, driving-related personality traits like emotional instability, sense of responsibility and self-control contributed significantly to some of the cognitive abilities that are important for the fitness to drive. Additionally, mediating effects of fluid intelligence in the model are discussed. Traffic psychologists can use this knowledge in their assessment of drivers, mainly regarding the possible compensation of cognitive deficits regarding the fitness to drive.


Language: en

Keywords

drunk driving; cognitive abilities; driving-related personality traits; fluid intelligence; impaired driving; intoxicated drivers; psychological assessment; traffic psychology; ethanol impaired driving

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print