Abstract

BACKGROUND: Methamphetamine (MA) abuse is one of the most rapidly growing illicit drug problems worldwide. Impulsivity has been considered as a core impairment underpinning addictive behavior. Studies have demonstrated that MA addicts have white matter abnormalities based on ROIs. There are few studies on whole brain, and the association between whole brain tracts and impulsivity in MA dependence remain unclear. Tract-based spatial statistics (TBSS) was used to detect four DTI measures, and these were correlated with the Barratt Impulsivity Scale (BIS) to verify and expand the previous results.



Methods: A total of 28 MA addicts and 22 healthy controls were recruited. MRI was performed to evaluate the brain structural changes, the BIS was used to evaluate impulsivity behavior, white matter differences were compared between MA addicts and healthy controls, and then determine correlation between diffusion parameters and BIS scores.



Results: MA addicts had significantly lower FA, and higher AD, RD, and MD in a wide range of white matter, which mainly included: corona radiata, internal capsule, superior longitudinal fasciculus, external capsule, inferior fronto-occipital fascicules, posterior thalamic radiation, sagittal stratum, fornix and stria terminalis, cerebral peduncle, superior cerebellar peduncle, corpus callosum, and corticolspinal tract compared with controls. The MA group had significantly higher total score, attention and motor scores compared to healthy controls. Higher MD in the right corticospinal tract was significantly associated with higher total scores.



Conclusion: MA addicts exhibit a globally diminished white matter integrity. furthermore, they present with high levels of impulsivity, and this dysfunction is associated with MD in corticospinal tracts. Future studies on larger sample sizes, gender effects and longitudinal studies are needed.

