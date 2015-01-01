|
Citation
Huang S, Yang W, Luo J, Yan C, Liu J. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e452.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
32528325 PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Methamphetamine (MA) abuse is one of the most rapidly growing illicit drug problems worldwide. Impulsivity has been considered as a core impairment underpinning addictive behavior. Studies have demonstrated that MA addicts have white matter abnormalities based on ROIs. There are few studies on whole brain, and the association between whole brain tracts and impulsivity in MA dependence remain unclear. Tract-based spatial statistics (TBSS) was used to detect four DTI measures, and these were correlated with the Barratt Impulsivity Scale (BIS) to verify and expand the previous results.
Language: en
Keywords
diffusion tensor imaging; impulsivity; Barratt Impulsivity Scale; methamphetamine; tract-based spatial statistics