Citation
Agyapong VIO, Ritchie A, Brown MRG, Noble S, Mankowsi M, Denga E, Nwaka B, Akinjise I, Corbett SE, Moosavi S, Chue P, Li XM, Silverstone PH, Greenshaw AJ. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e448.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32528323 PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To assess the likely prevalence rates of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in staff of Fort McMurray School Districts eighteen months after a May 2016 wildfire, and to determine possible predictors.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; anxiety; alcohol; drugs; Fort McMurray; Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder; school teachers; wildfires