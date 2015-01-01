SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Agyapong VIO, Ritchie A, Brown MRG, Noble S, Mankowsi M, Denga E, Nwaka B, Akinjise I, Corbett SE, Moosavi S, Chue P, Li XM, Silverstone PH, Greenshaw AJ. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e448.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2020.00448

PMID

32528323 PMCID

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the likely prevalence rates of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in staff of Fort McMurray School Districts eighteen months after a May 2016 wildfire, and to determine possible predictors.

Methods: A quantitative cross-sectional survey was used to collect data through self-administered online questionnaires to determine likely MDD, GAD and PTSD using well validated self-report questionnaires.

Results: Of 1,446 staff who were sent the online survey link in an e-mail, 197 completed the survey, of which there were 168 females (85%) and 29 males (15%). The one-month prevalence rates for likely MDD, GAD and PTSD among the school staff were 18.3, 15.7 and 10.2% respectively. There were statistically significant associations between multiple socio-demographic and clinical variables likely MDD, GAD and PTSD among respondents.

Conclusion: Knowledge of key factors for MDD, GAD and PTSD may be helpful for policy makers when formulating population level social and clinical programs, to mitigate the mental health effects of future natural disasters.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; anxiety; alcohol; drugs; Fort McMurray; Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder; school teachers; wildfires

