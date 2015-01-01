SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rosenbaum JE. Youth Soc. 2020; 52(4): 515-547.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0044118X17752208

PMID

32528191 PMCID

Abstract

A third of US students are suspended over a K-12 school career. Suspended youth have worse adult outcomes than non-suspended students, but these outcomes could be due to selection bias: that is, suspended youth may have had worse outcomes even without suspension. This study compares the educational and criminal justice outcomes of 480 youth suspended for the first time with those of 1193 matched non-suspended youth from a nationally representative sample. Prior to suspension, the suspended and non-suspended youth did not differ on 60 pre-suspension variables including students' self-reported delinquency and risk behaviors, parents' reports of socioeconomic status, and administrators' reports of school disciplinary policies. Twelve years after suspension (ages 25-32), suspended youth were less likely than matched non-suspended youth to have earned bachelors degrees or high school diplomas, and were more likely to have been arrested and on probation, suggesting that suspension rather than selection bias explains negative outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

school dropout; longitudinal design; delinquency; alienation; discrimination; educational achievement; emerging adulthood/adult transition; racism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print