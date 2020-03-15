Abstract

This coronavirus pandemic has placed unprecedented restrictions on people's physical activity and routines. Prolonged home stays may lead to fear, panic, anxiety, and depression states, which in turn, can drive to a reduction of active lifestyles. Hence, determining the psychological response in the general population, and the influence level of home-based physical activity development could be relevant during this exceptional Covid-19 disease quarantine period. A multicenter, cross-sectional, and observational study design will be conducted in 12 Iberoamerican countries expecting to enroll 3,096 participants, through a snowball sampling technique. The study started on March 15th, 2020, and it is expected to be completed in August 2020 through online survey that will include demographic data, health status, psychological impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, mental health status, and level of physical activity. This study will be conducted following the principles established by the protocol, the Declaration of Helsinki, and the Ethical Guidelines for Clinical Research. Data from the study will be disseminated in manuscripts for submission to peer-reviewed journals as well as in abstracts for submission to relevant conferences. Trial registration number: NCT04352517, pre-results.

Language: es