Dodson NA, Hemenway D. Pediatrics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Pediatrics
32527749
Since the National Rifle Association's statement that physicians should "stay in [our] lane" and avoid talking about gun violence, many doctors have been stirred to speak up. Using the hashtag "#thisisourlane," doctors have publicly shared photographs of blood-stained scrubs and shoes, documenting our first-hand encounters with the tragedy of gun violence.
Language: en