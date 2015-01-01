|
Citation
|
Sherk A, Stockwell T, Rehm J, Dorocicz J, Shield KD, Churchill S. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2020; 81(3): 339-351.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
32527386
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Data regarding alcohol-caused health harms are required by policymakers for setting health priorities. However, these estimations are currently resource intensive, and estimates vary substantially by method. Thus, many countries, states, and regions do not track these harms. We address this limitation through creation of the International Model of Alcohol Harms and Policies (InterMAHP), an open-access alcohol harms estimator. InterMAHP consists of methodologies and program software designed to assist alcohol research teams in estimating alcohol-attributable mortality and morbidity, by region. It is available at www.intermahp.cisur.ca. Application is illustrated through updated estimates of alcohol-attributable mortality in Canada.
Language: en