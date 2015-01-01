Abstract

In large-scale extreme events, multidisciplinary crisis management teams (CMTs) are required to function together cognitively. Despite theoretical maturity in team cognition and recurrent emphasis on cognition in the crisis management practices, no synthesis of theoretical and practical discourses is currently available, limiting empirical investigations of cognition in CMTs. To address this gap, this paper aims to review the definitions of cognition in CMTs, with a particular focus on examining if and to what extent they are diversified. Through a systematic process to search peer-reviewed journal articles published in English during 1990 to 2019, 59 articles were selected with 62 coded definitions of 11 different constructs. The similarities and variabilities of the definitions were examined in terms of their theoretical and practical emphases, and then synthesized into an integrative definition expected to serve as a general guide of reference for future researchers seeking an operational definition of cognition in CMTs.



Practitioner Summary: Understanding of cognition in crisis management teams is grounded in various theories and models with varying assumptions. An integrative conceptualization of such cognition as interactions within and between CMTs to continuously negotiate their heterogeneity may facilitate the accumulation of knowledge and future operationalizations.

Language: en