Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Helium is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless inert gas. Inhaling helium can temporarily result in a high-pitched, squeaky voice. Individuals also may inhale helium to become intoxicated or commit suicide. The objective of this study was to characterize helium inhalations managed at emergency departments (EDs).



METHODS: Data were obtained from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS), a database of consumer product-related injuries collected from the EDs of approximately 100 United States hospitals. Helium inhalation-related injuries reported during 2000-2019 were identified by reviewing the record narratives for the term "helium." The distribution of the national estimate was determined for selected variables.



RESULTS: A total of 89 helium inhalation-related injuries were identified, resulting in a national estimate of 2,186 injuries. The estimated number of injuries was 99 during 2000-2004, 305 during 2005-2009, 864 during 2010-2014, and 918 during 2015-2019. The age distribution was 75 (3.4%) 0-5 years, 1,427 (65.3%) 6-12 years, 586 (26.8%) 13-19 years, and 98 (4.5%) 20 years or older; 1446 (66.1%) of the patients were male. The most commonly reported symptoms or injuries were 1500 (68.6%) syncope, 615 (28.1%) non-concussion head injury, 299 (13.7%) dizziness/lightheaded, 267 (12.2%) contusion/abrasion, and 236 (10.8%) concussion. The patient was treated or evaluated and released in 2149 (98.3%) estimated injuries.



CONCLUSION: The majority of patients with helium inhalation-related injuries treated at United States EDs were age 6-12 years and male. Most of the patients experienced either syncope or dizziness/lightheadedness and were released from the ED.

