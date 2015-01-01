Abstract

CONTEXT: Latinx adolescents are at risk for negative sexual health outcomes, and many interventions have been developed to reduce this risk.



OBJECTIVE: In this meta-analysis, we synthesized the literature on sexual health interventions for Latinx adolescents and examined intervention effects on 3 behavioral outcomes (abstinence, condom use, number of sex partners) and 3 psychological outcomes (safer sex knowledge, intentions, self-efficacy). Moderators of intervention success were explored.



DATA SOURCES: A systematic search of studies published through January 2019 was conducted by using PubMed, PsycINFO, and Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature databases.



STUDY SELECTION: All studies included a US-based sample of Latinx adolescents, evaluated sexual health intervention by using an experimental or quasiexperimental design, included a behavioral outcome, and were in English.



DATA EXTRACTION: Standardized mean difference (d) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were meta-analyzed by using random-effects models.



RESULTS: Effect sizes from 12 studies, sampling 4673 adolescents, were synthesized. Sexual health interventions improved abstinence (d = 0.15, 95% CI: 0.02 to 0.28), condom use (d = 0.44, 95% CI: 0.18 to 0.70), number of sex partners (d = -0.19, 95% CI: -0.37 to -0.001), and sexual health knowledge (d = 0.40, 95% CI: 0.10 to 0.70), compared with control conditions. Effects were consistent across a number of demographic and clinical characteristics, although culturally tailored interventions produced greater change in condom use than nontailored interventions.



LIMITATIONS: There was variation across studies in measures of sexual behavior, and some elements of individual study quality were unclear.



CONCLUSIONS: Sexual health interventions have a small but significant impact on improving safer sexual behavior among Latinx adolescents. Health educators should consider the importance of cultural tailoring to program success.

