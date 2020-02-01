Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Female contact football players sustain contact breast injuries that can negatively affect their sporting performance. This study investigated what female contact football players wear on their breasts during training and competition, and their perceptions on the protection provided by these garments against contact breast injury.



DESIGN: A custom-designed survey about breast injuries and prevention strategies was distributed via an online link to coaches and team staff of contact football teams throughout Australia. The fit and features of breast support and/or protection that players wore during training and competition was also directly assessed.



METHODS: 207 female Australian Football League (AFL), Rugby League, Rugby Union (XVs) and Rugby 7s players completed the survey. The breast support of 112 of these players was also assessed.



RESULTS: Only 17% (n=35) of players reported using breast protective equipment, of which 66% (n=23) perceived it provided protection against contact breast injuries. Reasons reported for not using protective equipment included not knowing it existed (n=79, 53%), it was too uncomfortable/hot (n=50, 24%) and that it did not fit or was restrictive (n=33, 22%). Although most players (n=97, 87%) reported to wear a sports bra, 52% (n=58) wore an ill-fitted bra and only 31% (n=63) perceived it provided any protection against contact breast injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: Breast protective equipment is not commonly worn by female contact football players reportedly due to a lack of awareness of its existence, discomfort or poor fit. Although most female contact football players usually wore a sports bra, most players perceived these bras did not provide breast protection.

