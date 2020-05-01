Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to comparatively analyse the epidemiologic characteristics of fractures among inpatients from rural and urban areas.



METHODS: This study retrospectively analysed patients with traumatic fractures of the limbs, pelvis and spine treated in our hospital from January 2017 to December 2017. Patients from rural and urban areas were classified into Group A and Group B, respectively. Data on age, sex, distribution of fracture locations, injury mechanism, season, date and time when the fracture occurred, length of hospital stay, chronic comorbidities and in-hospital mortality were collected, and compared between both groups.



RESULTS: A total of 10,046 patients (Group A: 4,440; 3,062 males and 1,378 females and Group B: 5,606; 3,374 males and 2,232 females) with traumatic fractures were included. The male-to-female ratio was significantly different between both groups (P<0.001). In Groups A and B, the patients aged 41.9 ± 21.6 and 45.0 ± 23.5 years old, respectively, showing significant difference (P<0.05). As for injury mechanism, the most common one was low-energy injury (Group A: 2110, accounting for 47.5%; Group B: 3422, accounting for 61.0%) in both Groups, followed by traffic accidents (Group A: 921, accounting for 20.7%; Group B: 973, accounting for 17.4%). In patients with multiple injuries, the most common mechanism of injury is traffic accidents (354, 46.1%). There were 178 patients in Group A (4.0%) and 141 patients in Group B (2.5%) combined with head injury. As for season, both groups had most of the fractures in autumn (Group A: 1449, accounting for 32.6%; Group B: 1518, accounting for 27.3%).



CONCLUSION: The epidemiological features of patients with traumatic fractures in rural and urban areas are somewhat different in terms of age distribution, injury mechanism, injured body site and season. Patients with high risk of fractures in rural areas were younger than those in urban areas. Fractures more frequently occurred in the wrist and hips in rural and urban areas, respectively. Prevention of low-energy-induced osteoporotic fractures has become very critical for both rural and urban populations. Reducing the risk of traffic accident remains critical to prevent multiple injuries.

