Abstract

Antidepressants, antiepileptics, mood stabilizers, and antipsychotics are extremely broadly used psychoactive drugs. These drug terms are universally used in the literature. However, the indications of these drugs have broadened substantially and overlap. The mismatch between drug classification and clinical uses causes a lot of confusion in communication and renders literature searches increasingly difficult. Therefore, we propose to drop the above terms altogether and replace them by simple mechanistic terms. Antidepressants are re-named as norepinephrine/serotonin (NE/5-HT) enhancers, antiepileptics comprising drugs with different mechanisms become neuronal inhibitors with pleiotropic effects (NIPEs), and antipsychotics become antagonists at multiple G protein-coupled receptors (mGPCR antagonists). Alkali metal ions, comprising lithium, are integrated into NIPEs. The terms "typical/first-generation/conventional" and "atypical/second-generation/non-conventional" antipsychotics should be dropped, because the original criterion for distinction, i.e., the presence and absence of extrapyramidal motor effects, respectively, is not valid anymore. The suggested changes in drug nomenclature have already been implemented into a recent textbook (Seifert R, Basic Knowledge of Pharmacology). The revised nomenclature ensures consistency with other fields of pharmacology and assignment of drug classes to indications without causing confusion. The authors acknowledge that the change in drug nomenclature is a cultural process that will take time and openly discuss the problems associated with the proposal. Ultimately, international learned societies will have to agree on a new nomenclature.

