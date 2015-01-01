Abstract

This study focused on the prevalence of cyberbullying dimensions (victims, bullies, seriousness of cyberbullying encountered) and its association with perceived health of Finnish adolescents.A representative data sample of 12, 14, 16 and 18-year-old Finns from the Adolescent Health and Lifestyle Survey (AHLS) of the year 2015 were used. Participants responded to the survey via internet or paper questionnaire (n = 6698). Three dimensions of cyberbullyin,perceived health and health complaints (tension, irritation and headaches) were measured. Binary logistic regression was used to study the association of age and gender with cyberbullying and the association of perceived health with cyberbullying. Multinomial logistic regression was used to study the association of health complaints with cyberbullying. Odds ratio (ORs) and their 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were reported as the measure of association.Among the respondents, 12% were cyber victims, 8.2% cyberbullies and 4.4% encountered serious cyberbullying. Multivariable models, adjusted for family structure, father's and mother's education, indicated that girls were less likely to become cyberbullies (OR = 0.48, 95%, C.I. = 0.39-0.59), more likely to encounter serious cyberbullying (OR = 2.06, 95% C.I. = 1.47-2.87) and become cyber victims (OR = 1.27, 95%, C.I. = 1.04-1.56) compared to boys. Adolescents of age 12-14 years were more likely to become cyberbullies (OR = 1.22, 95%, C.I. = 1.00-1.48) and cyber victims (OR = 1.51, 95%, C.I. = 1.23-1.84) compared to 16-18 years. Moreover, poor perceived health and health complaints were associated with higher likelihood among girls, cyberbullies and cyber victims whereas, lesser likelihood among adolescents of 12-14 years compared to their respective reference groups.Cyberbullying exists among Finnish adolescents. Age and gender were associated with cyberbullying activities and cyberbullying activities were associated with poor-perceived health and health complaints.

Language: en