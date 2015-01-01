SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shilpakar O, Karki B, Rajbhandari B. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2020; 58(225): 338-340.

(Copyright © 2020, Nepal Medical Association)

10.31729/jnma.4919

32538930

Amitraz is a formamidine group of compounds used in many parts of the world as an agricultural pesticide and an ectoparasiticide. Amitraz intoxication secondary to the oral, dermal or inhalational routes, both accidental and suicidal, has been encountered in humans leading to severe life-threatening side effects. Only very few cases of amitraz toxicity have been reported to date. This emphasizes the importance to ascertain amitraz intoxication from more commonly encountered pesticides like organophosphorus poisoning to avoid erroneous management of the patient. We report a case of a twenty-seven-year-old man who presented to the emergency room following suicidal ingestion of amitraz with the clinical manifestations of vomiting, altered sensorium, bradycardia and hypotension and complete recovery following supportive management.


bradycardia; hypotension; poisoning; vomiting.

